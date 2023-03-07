Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

LBPH stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

