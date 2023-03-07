Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LBPH stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.