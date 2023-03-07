Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $45.11 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

