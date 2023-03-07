M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $495,541.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

