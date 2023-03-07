MagnetGold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,297.71 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $103.86 million and approximately $2,297.71 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

