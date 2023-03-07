MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $65.82 million and approximately $708.95 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

