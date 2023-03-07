Marshall Wace LLP Invests $20.52 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 409,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.85% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

