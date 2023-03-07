Marshall Wace LLP Invests $20.80 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,022,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.