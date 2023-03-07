Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after acquiring an additional 239,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

