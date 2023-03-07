Marshall Wace LLP Sells 130,673 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

