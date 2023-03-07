Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

