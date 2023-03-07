Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $258.09 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00017123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $258.09 million and $446.04 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

