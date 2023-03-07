Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 132,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Insider Activity

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.