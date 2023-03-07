Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Raul Jr. Parra Sells 1,023 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 403,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,456,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

