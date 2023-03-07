Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,139. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

