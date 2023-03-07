MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $46.30 million and $3.35 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,964,143 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

