Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

