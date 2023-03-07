Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Monash IVF Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Monash IVF Group

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnostic obstetric, gynecological ultrasound, and fertility treatment services. It also provides tertiary level prenatal diagnostic and IVF treatment services.

