Monero Price Reaches $149.62 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $70.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $149.62 or 0.00677604 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00387314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015312 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00086210 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00548703 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004501 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00168405 BTC.
Monero Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,249,537 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
