MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTUAY. BNP Paribas cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTUAY opened at $124.88 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

