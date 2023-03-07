MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$66.75 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$73.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

