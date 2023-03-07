Multichain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00042307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $173.70 million and $2.99 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multichain has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

