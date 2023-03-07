NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

