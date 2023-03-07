nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is Untitled Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Untitled Investments LP lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,255 shares during the period. nCino accounts for approximately 4.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP owned about 0.44% of nCino worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in nCino by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

nCino Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

