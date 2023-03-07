NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

NetEase has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NTES opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $201,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

