Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.73 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

