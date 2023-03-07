New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Down 9.5%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 3,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.20.

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

