Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 296,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

