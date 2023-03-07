Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE NGT opened at C$60.28 on Tuesday. Newmont has a one year low of C$51.44 and a one year high of C$108.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.85 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.