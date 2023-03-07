Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEXXY shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.17) to €11.25 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Nexi Stock Performance

NEXXY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

