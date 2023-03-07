NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$740.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$19.38.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

