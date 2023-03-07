Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

