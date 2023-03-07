Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.42

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

