Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 2,652,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

