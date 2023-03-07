NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.41 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. NULS has a market cap of $24.41 million and $1.86 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00424306 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.93 or 0.28696580 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

