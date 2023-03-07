Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of NVEI stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
