Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Nxt has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $4,466.59 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

