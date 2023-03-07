Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.32.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $352.95 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day moving average of $296.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

