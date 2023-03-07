OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 14,524 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $412,626.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,514.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,128. The firm has a market cap of $428.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

