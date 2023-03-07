Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Ooma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.15 million, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

