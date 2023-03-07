Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 489,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 839,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Open Lending Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $872.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Open Lending by 70.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $17,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

