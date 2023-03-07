Oppenheimer Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $145.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.64.

Generac Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $87,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $80,790,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

