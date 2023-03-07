Orchid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.06 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $61.32 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00220230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,331.46 or 1.00014689 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

