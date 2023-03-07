Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.85 at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Transactions at Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.