Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.85 at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,303,740.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

