OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $135.49 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $135.49 million and $3.12 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

