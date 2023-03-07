Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CFO Neelesh Kalani Buys 1,000 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) CFO Neelesh Kalani bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $23,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,357. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 13,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,909. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

