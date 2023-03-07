OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $147,915.30 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

KIDS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 7,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,455. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OrthoPediatrics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

