Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Richard Scott Blackley Sells 30,764 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 3,981 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $18,909.75.
Oscar Health Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 849,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
