Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Richard Scott Blackley Sells 30,764 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 3,981 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $18,909.75.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 849,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.