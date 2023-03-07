Osmosis Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $411.53 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

