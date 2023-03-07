Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

