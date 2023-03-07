Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $447,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

